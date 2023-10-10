Tampa Convention Center named best convention center in the Southeast

article

On Tuesday, the Tampa Convention Center was named the best convention center in the Southeast U.S. in the 2023 Northstar Stella Awards.

The Stella Awards highlight the best facilities in the events and meetings industry across six regions worldwide.

Judges graded a variety of characteristics, including food and beverage, professionalism of staff and sustainability initiatives.

During the public voting phase, the Tampa Convention Center earned a top-three rating.

The winner was determined by a panel of industry experts who ranked the finalists as gold, silver, and bronze winners.

Last year, the Orange County Convention Center won the gold medal.

In a statement released by Tampa Convention Center Executive Director David Ingram, he thanked the staff for their hard work and the Tampa community for its support.

"It is truly an honor to be considered the best convention center in this region," said Ingram, "The credit goes to our team, made up of the most dedicated event professionals in the industry, and our service partners who go above and beyond to provide outstanding experiences to our clients. We are grateful for the support of local leaders and the Tampa community, which enabled us to reach this level of excellence."