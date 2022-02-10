Tampa councilman wants another vote on proposed tenant bill of rights ordinance

Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera is not giving up on an ordinance that would create a Tenant Bill of Rights.

The ordinance passed first reading by a vote of 6-1 but failed during second reading by a vote of 4-2. Viera was attending a friend’s judicial swearing-in and was absent during the second vote.

"I was shocked when it failed. So I'm bringing it back up because all we need is for one person to flip their vote for this thing to pass. This, to me, is an issue of human rights, civil rights, and human dignity. And we got to get this past the finish line," Viera said.

The ordinance would require landlords give tenants a notice of basic legal rights and stop income discrimination against people who receive vouchers or other government assistance.

"It's common sense. I think if you were to poll people, you would get strong support with Republicans and Democrats on this. This isn't a Partisan issue for me. This is an issue of basic respect for people, no matter where they come from," Viera said.

Dr. Elizabeth Strom with the University of South Florida’s school of Public Affairs believes the income discrimination portion of the ordinance is the one drawing the most attention.

"It may be a legitimate concern about the paperwork. It may be a prejudice about people who have vouchers, but it's a shame that people who have those vouchers can't always move to the nicer areas they want to move to. So, I think that that's who this would help," Strom said.

Hillsborough County already has a similar ordinance on the books. Viera said it’s the right thing for this body to do the same.

"So this is something that if anything puts housing quality and affordable housing much more in the hands and in the reach of everyday working families. I strongly support it, and I do believe that City Council is going to agree with me and the other two council members who voted for this in passing this."

If his motion passes, the ordinance will be back on the agenda for the next council meeting.