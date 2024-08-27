Tampa crews respond to early-morning apartment fire; 2 cats accounted for

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

An apartment building in Tampa caught fire early Tuesday morning, affecting three units and leaving several pets missing, according to authorities.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, at around 2 a.m., firefighters responded to Egypt Lake Beach Club condos at 3127 W. Slight Avenue following multiple 911 calls reporting heavy smoke coming from the building.

The first HCFR unit arrived on the scene within seven minutes of receiving a call and was met with significant smoke and flames visible from the three-story complex, they reported.

Within 20 minutes, they declared the fire extinguished. The fire has affected three units in total, HCFR reported, and the Red Cross has been contacted to assist residents.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported, but two cats remain unaccounted for as of Tuesday morning. The cause of fire is still under investigation.