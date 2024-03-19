Woman arrested for DUI in Tampa after being found asleep behind wheel on St. Patrick's Day

A woman was arrested in Hillsborough County for DUI after a deputy found her asleep behind the wheel of a parked car near I-75 on St. Patrick's Day.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, their DUI team found Quionta Carter, 27, of Seffner, asleep at the Adamo exit of I-75 after celebrating St. Patrick's Day.

Bodycam footage shared by HCSO shows the deputy approaching the vehicle, where loud music can be heard playing. The deputy prods Carter awake, and she eventually gets out of the vehicle for questioning.

Photo courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Dressed in an ‘Irish Drinking Team’ T-shirt, Carter tells the deputy ‘I couldn’t tell you' where she was coming from or where she was.

When asked how much she had had to drink that night, she said ‘a lot.’

Carter was charged with driving under the influence and released on $500 bond on Monday.