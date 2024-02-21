Tampa firefighter who spoke out about alleged racism fired; accused of forging signatures

A Tampa firefighter who became well-known after speaking out about alleged racial harassment at his fire station has been fired.

The city says Andrew Dixon forged signatures about his attendance at paramedic training. Tampa Fire Rescue says Dixon claimed he was at paramedic training sessions when he wasn't and said he then went on to give himself "excellent" evaluations for courses he never completed.

When they confronted him about it, they say he was "untruthful" calling his behavior "totally unacceptable".

Last February, Dixon told FOX 13 he and another Black firefighter found a monkey hanging from the ceiling of Tampa Fire Rescue's Station 13 and reported it to his engine supervisor.

Then in June, he says he opened his locker and found a picture of him with the word "Monkey" typed in red over his forehead. FOX 13 spoke to him shortly after it happened.

"They showed me their concern and condolences and everything, but my thing is had we addressed the first situation, I don't know if we would have even gotten to this point," Dixon said at the time.

READ: Abuse victims at Florida's Dozier Reform School could receive compensation under new legislation

Tampa Fire Rescue and Tampa Police opened investigations into the two incidents. Through interviews, employees who hung up the monkey said they did so to honor Busch Gardens, the station's neighbor.

As for the photograph, Tampa Police interviewed 32 different people about it and say 18 of them said they heard rumors that Dixon put the photo in the locker himself. The investigation was eventually closed with few findings.

In July, police started focusing on Dixon's attendance at his paramedic classes after interviewing a witness and learning through Hillsborough Community College records that Dixon may have forged documents. The city's investigation found that he forged four signatures and falsified his attendance records.

The city even reviewed surveillance footage of the hospital and say they found no trace of Dixon there on those days.

"We take allegations of discrimination very seriously and are committed to providing a workplace free from discrimination and harassment. It is important to distinguish that the actions leading to Mr. Dixon's termination are entirely separate from his allegations and are based solely on the facts surrounding his misconduct. The City of Tampa remains dedicated to conducting a thorough and fair review of any claims of discrimination and to taking appropriate action to ensure a respectful and inclusive working environment for all employees," a spokesperson for the City of Tampa said in a statement sent to FOX 13 late Wednesday.

READ: Florida AG raises alarm on 'check cooking' after Tampa arrest

Tampa Fire Rescue Chief Barbara Tripp also released a statement in response to Dixon's termination.

"The termination of Andrew Dixon was a decision based on the principles of accountability and professionalism that are expected of all city employees. Mr. Dixon was found to have forged the signature of a clinician on documents related to his mandatory paramedic training—a serious breach of trust and a violation of the standards to which we hold all our personnel. This action had the potential to undermine the integrity of our firefighter training process. Thankfully, Mr. Dixon’s actions are not a reflection of the hundreds of firefighters working hard every day for the safety and well-being of our community. There are safeguards in place through local, state and nationally mandated testing to ensure that our firefighters are well-prepared for the emergencies they may face," Chief Tripp said.

Dixon was fired Monday during a disciplinary hearing. He has filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claiming discrimination based on race and relation.

Late Wednesday, FOX 13 reached out to Dixon for comment on his termination, but he declined our request.

WATCH FOX 13 News

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter