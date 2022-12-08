Tampa General Hospital’s ‘Reindeer Reunion’ returns to celebrate pediatric patients

The Tampa General Pediatric Rehabilitation program celebrated with pediatric rehab patients and their families for this year’s "Reindeer Reunion."

The event returned after a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a time to recognize their progress and recovery following their time completing the inpatient rehabilitation program.

"It's one of only a handful of programs like this that offer intensive inpatient, multidisciplinary rehabilitation for children in the state," Dr. Paul Kornberg of TGH said. "And so, kids come through the program if they have some sort of disabling condition, that would benefit from some short-term intensive therapy."

Some families attended Wednesday’s event for the first time, while the reunion is an annual event for other families. For everyone that attended it was a celebration.

"This is an opportunity for all of the kids and families that have been through the inpatient rehabilitation program and have a chance to get together and celebrate for the holidays and celebrate their successes and progress," Dr. Paul Kornberg of Tampa General Hospital said.

There were therapy dogs, cookie decorating, face painting as well as superheroes present, but for the TGH families, it was also a time to honor their real-life heroes.

"There's all kinds of superheroes around here, but really they're his superheroes. Dr. Kornberg is a superhero," Derek Zitco said.

This was the 15th year for the Reindeer Reunion.