‘Old-school’ ice cream couple churns out classics, new creations as they hit Bay Area streets in VW bus

After the COVID-19 pandemic, Ray and Alyssa Wyatt churned up a new way of life.

He worked as a chef for more than 30 years, and she was in the marketing hospitality industry.

"We wanted to do something that made sense for us. Something that was fun. Something that was different. But something that still highlighted our skills," Alyssa Wyatt explained.

The couple decided to make custard, a traditional way of making ice cream.

They call their Pinellas County company Churned Ice Cream and focus on small-batch production.

"We are so small-batch that we only make 12 half-pints at a time," explained co-owner, Alyssa Wyatt.

"Small-batch means quality control, high-quality ingredients, and a product that you can be proud to serve and proud to eat," Ray Wyatt added.

All the ice cream is made with a traditional custard. That means it only has five ingredients, which include cream, sugar, milk, egg yolks, and vanilla.

"By only using custard, we guarantee that it’s going to be a creamy, rich product without any corn syrups, gums, or fake products," Ray Wyatt shared.

Through the years, the couple has created more than 400 different flavors. They are constantly changing up what’s available.

"It’s keeping it exciting for me," Ray Wyatt explained. "We don’t want to get stagnant as a business, but I also don’t want to get stagnant as a chef."

Churned Ice Cream features traditional flavors such as vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate, but they also have unusual flavors like miso orange caramel or blueberry black sesame and key lime pie.

"Being in the ice cream business in Florida, you have to always be evolving," Alyssa Wyatt explained. "You have to always be creative. You have to always be different."

"Believe it or not, it can be too hot for ice cream," Ray Wyatt piped in.

That’s why the couple launched popsicles. When they saw those dripped down people’s hands, they made ice cream sandwiches.

"I love doing what I do. I love making ice cream. Seeing people’s reaction – that’s what we live for as chefs and as business owners," Ray Wyatt said.

Alyssa Wyatt added, "That’s the biggest deal for us, is to have those people in our lives through the ice cream that we created and that’s what means the most."

