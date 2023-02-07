Expand / Collapse search

Tampa high school paraprofessional arrested for having sex with underage student, deputies say

By FOX 13 news staff
Tampa
Booking image for Briona Inman (Provided by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

TAMPA, Fla. - A 24-year-old woman who works at Freedom High School was arrested after detectives learned she had sex with a 16-year-old student, according to the sheriff's office.

Hillsborough County detectives announced the arrest of Briona Inman, who was employed as a paraprofessional. According to officials, she "befriended" a male student in December.

Days before Christmas, they said Inman brought the 16-year-old to her home and had sex with him.

The incident was reported to the sheriff's office Monday, and detectives arrested Inman Tuesday morning.

"Unfortunately, this woman used the trust placed in her, because of her position, to prey upon a vulnerable student," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "This egregious betrayal will never be tolerated. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will continue to do everything in our power to keep predators like this out of our schools."