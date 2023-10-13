Tampa high school teacher, ROTC Captain arrested for child abuse, gun charges

A teacher and ROTC Captain at Chamberlain High School in Tampa was arrested at the school on Friday on felony child abuse and gun charges, according to police.

According to the Tampa Police Department, Michael Bradford, 55, reportedly became upset with the 16-year-old victim because he refused to participate in Personal Training.

READ: Partial solar eclipse will be visible in Tampa Bay on Saturday: everything you need to know

The student and witnesses said that Bradford was standing over the victim, who was in a plank position, and then smacked the teenager on the buttocks and said, "Here comes the T-Bag."

When the victim stood up, police said Bradford grabbed him by the neck before the teen moved away. The victim tried to use his cell phone to call a parent but police said Bradford grabbed the phone from him and threw it across the parking lot.

READ: Republicans choose Jim Jordan as nominee for House Speaker

The student was not injured, according to TPD. School employees notified the School Resource Officer of the incident.

Bradford was escorted to his office to gather personal items where TPD officers discovered a Colt .45 caliber handgun and a loaded magazine inside a cabinet.

He was arrested and taken to Orient Road Jail.