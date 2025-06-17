Tampa Bay Sun FC to celebrate historic championship win with boat parade

The Brief The Tampa Bay Sun FC just won the USL Super League championship and is celebrating with a boat parade on Wednesday. The team will travel up the Hillsborough River from downtown and arrive at Armature Works around 2 p.m. Once docked, the celebration will continue with the 2025 USL Super League Champions hoisting the trophy, photo opportunities and free giveaways.



In true ‘Champa Bay’ fashion, the Tampa Bay Sun will celebrate its USL Super League championship title with a boat parade on Wednesday.

What we know:

The championship boat parade will take place along the Hillsborough River with the team boarding boats in downtown Tampa and traveling north on the water with an expected arrival at the Armature Works Pier (at W. 7th Ave. & Market St.) at 2 p.m.

Fans, including Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, are expected to begin gathering at Armature Works at 1 p.m.

Once docked, the celebration will continue with the 2025 USL Super League Champions hoisting the trophy, photo opportunities and free giveaways.

The backstory:

The Tampa Bay Sun FC is the first professional women’s soccer team in Tampa.

Tampa Bay Sun FC is one of eight initial markets paving the way for a national expansion of first-division professional women's soccer.

The Sun finished their inaugural season with 14 wins, 6 losses, and 10 ties. Ten of those wins and only two of those losses came at home. Tampa Bay was undefeated in its last six matches, starting back on May 4, with five wins and one draw.

The 1-0 victory over Fort Lauderdale United FC on Saturday night was the league-leading tenth home win for the Sun.

