Tampa Bay Sun FC to celebrate historic championship win with boat parade
TAMPA, Fla. - In true ‘Champa Bay’ fashion, the Tampa Bay Sun will celebrate its USL Super League championship title with a boat parade on Wednesday.
What we know:
The championship boat parade will take place along the Hillsborough River with the team boarding boats in downtown Tampa and traveling north on the water with an expected arrival at the Armature Works Pier (at W. 7th Ave. & Market St.) at 2 p.m.
Fans, including Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, are expected to begin gathering at Armature Works at 1 p.m.
RELATED: Women's soccer stadium proposed for Ybor Harbor development
Once docked, the celebration will continue with the 2025 USL Super League Champions hoisting the trophy, photo opportunities and free giveaways.
Courtesy: Tampa Bay Sun FC
The backstory:
The Tampa Bay Sun FC is the first professional women’s soccer team in Tampa.
Tampa Bay Sun FC is one of eight initial markets paving the way for a national expansion of first-division professional women's soccer.
RELATED: 'Football basically saved my life:' Tampa Bay Sun midfielder Jade Moore plays with her heart
The Sun finished their inaugural season with 14 wins, 6 losses, and 10 ties. Ten of those wins and only two of those losses came at home. Tampa Bay was undefeated in its last six matches, starting back on May 4, with five wins and one draw.
The 1-0 victory over Fort Lauderdale United FC on Saturday night was the league-leading tenth home win for the Sun.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Tampa Bay Sun FC.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter
- Follow FOX 13 on YouTube