Women's soccer stadium proposed for Ybor Harbor development

Days after Tampa Bay Sun FC captured the inaugural USL Super League championship, team and league officials partnered with developers to unveil their pitch for a stadium as part of the Ybor Harbor project.

Big picture view:

Under the plan, the "state-of-the-art" stadium would seat about 15,000 people and include a boutique hotel on the waterfront at Ybor Harbor.

Ybor Harbor is a planned 33-acre, mixed-use waterfront development that would connect Channelside with Downtown Tampa and Ybor City.

Dig deeper:

Tampa business leader Darryl Shaw is the lead developer of Ybor Harbor and majority owner of Tampa Bay Sun FC.

In addition to the stadium, plans are in the works to house the USL's headquarters at Ybor Harbor.

What they're saying:

"The vision for a new Tampa Bay Sun FC stadium is rooted in creating opportunity, celebrating excellence, and laying down a cornerstone for Ybor City’s continued revitalization," Shaw said in a statement released Tuesday. "We believe in the power of sport to inspire, unite, and drive meaningful change. By anchoring this historic neighborhood with a vibrant home for women’s professional soccer, we’re investing in our city’s future and honoring the community that makes it thrive."

"Tampa is a city of champions — and now we’re dreaming even bigger," said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. "The stadium would deliver a place that captures our city's energy, inspires the next generation, and stands as a national symbol of what happens when cities invest boldly in women’s sports and inclusive economic growth."

What's next:

There's no timetable for potential construction of the stadium, nor is it known how much it would cost, with officials saying it's "too early in the process."

