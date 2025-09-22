Tampa homeless shelter unveils new community center

The Brief The Tampa Hope homeless shelter unveiled its new community center Monday. The community center is the cornerstone of Tampa Hope's six acres of property owned and run by Catholic Charities. It's called the "Matthew 25 Community Center."



City of Tampa officials joined Tampa Hope leaders Monday for the opening of their new community center just one year after breaking ground.

The backstory:

Catholic Charities has worked with the City of Tampa since 2021 to fund and create resources to help the homeless.

Tampa Hope currently has 91 tents and 100 cottages on its property.

Since its launch in 2022, Tampa Hope has served more than 1,556 people and placed 563 in housing after their stay.

What we know:

The Matthew 25 Community Center was named after the bible verse.

Bishop Gregory L. Parkes said it signifies, "feeding the hungry, clothing those who need clothing, and providing shelter."

The 7,000 square foot community center include showers, laundry facilities, restrooms, and a professional-grade kitchen. All this was made possible by a gift from some of the shelter’s lead donors, Drew and Susan Peloubet.

Maggie Rogers, Catholic Charities Executive Director says, "It is yet another step in our effort to continually provide the best care possible to our clients."

The organization not only helps the homeless with a place to stay, but also helps them overcome mental health and addiction issues.

Tampa mayor Jane Castor said, "We will be able to meet individuals where their needs are in our community. And again, it's not just a roof over their heads and a meal; Tampa Hope provides wrap-around services."