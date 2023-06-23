Kennedy Boulevard reopens following Tampa house fire

article

A Tampa house fire Friday morning forced firefighters to close a portion of Kennedy Blvd., which has since reopened.

It happened shortly after 5 a.m. on the 100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue Captain Henry Williams, when firefighters arrived on the scene, half of the house was on fire.

The home was 50% engulfed when firefighters arrived. Image is courtesy of Tampa Fire Rescue.

He said that while the home is currently occupied, it doesn’t appear as though anyone was home when the blaze broke out.

According to Williams, there are no reported injuries from the fire.

Tampa Fire Captain Henry Williams says nobody was injured in the blaze.

He added that firefighters needed to lay fire hoses across Kennedy Boulevard to help put the fire out, which forced them to close the eastbound and westbound lanes of Kennedy Blvd. from Henderson Blvd. to N. Himes Ave. and re-route traffic. The road reopened shortly before 8 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.