Tampa International Airport awarded nearly $11M federal grant for runway, taxiway upgrades

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The Brief Tampa International Airport received a $10.9 million federal FAA grant to help modernize aging runway and taxiway infrastructure. The funding will support the first phase of a project to repave 9,100 feet of taxiway and 8,300 feet of runway at TPA. Officials say the upgrades will improve safety, efficiency and reliability for travelers, though a construction start date has not yet been announced.



Tampa International Airport is receiving nearly $11 million in federal funding to help modernize airfield infrastructure, according to an announcement from U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor.

By the numbers:

The $10,992,431 grant comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation through the Federal Aviation Administration’s FY26 Airport Improvement Program.

According to Castor’s office, the funding will support the first phase of a larger infrastructure project aimed at repaving older sections of the airport’s runway and taxiway system.

The project includes plans to repave:

9,100 feet of existing taxiway

8,300 feet of existing runway

What they're saying:

"Investing in Tampa International Airport means investing in Tampa Bay’s economy, tourism industry and good-paying local jobs," Castor said. "These federal funds will help modernize airfield infrastructure at TPA by repaving taxiways and runways, improving reliability and efficiency for the millions of travelers and businesses alike that rely on TPA every year. Tampa International Airport is one of the best in the world, but to keep it that way, we must ensure that the airport keeps pace and is constantly modernizing."

Officials say the upgrades are needed because portions of the infrastructure have reached the end of their useful life.

"We’re grateful for the continued strong support from U.S. Representative Kathy Castor and our congressional delegation, as well as the FAA, in helping fund critical infrastructure improvements at Tampa International Airport," Tampa International Airport CEO Michael Stephens said. "TPA serves as a key economic driver for the Tampa Bay region, and as passenger traffic continues to grow, it’s essential that this repaving project moves forward in a timely and efficient manner. This Airport Improvement Program grant will help us modernize and maintain our airfield infrastructure, ensuring a safer, smoother, and more reliable travel experience for our passengers and airlines while supporting the continued growth of our region."

What we don't know:

TPA has not announced when construction for the infrastructure project will begin.