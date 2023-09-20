Tampa International Airport named best large airport in North America for 2nd consecutive year

article

J.D. Power named Tampa International Airport the best large airport for the second straight year in its North American Airport Satisfaction Survey.

TPA clocked in with an overall score of 843, edging out airports like John Wayne Airport, Orange County, (829) and Salt Lake City International Airport (825).

The survey measures six factors to determine overall traveler satisfaction with mega, large, and medium North American airports: terminal facilities, airport arrival/departure, baggage claim, security check, check-in/baggage check, and food/beverage/retail.

TPA became just the third airport in the survey's 18-year-history to receive top honors in the large airport segment in back-to-back years.

"We know what Tampa International Airport does well, regardless of any scores or studies, but the J.D. Power top ranking for two years in a row demonstrates that our passengers recognize it too," TPA CEO Joe Lopano said. "As we continue to expand and adapt to meet the needs of our growing region, we hope to maintain this legacy of excellence for generations to come."

Tampa International Airport is also up for best large airport honors from the USAToday 10Best Reader's Choice and its beloved flamingo sculpture, Phoebe, was named a winner of CODAworx's People's Choice Award.

"What makes TPA special is the love and support we’ve received from our travelers, residents and airport partners over the years, so this No. 1 spot truly belongs to all," Lopano said. "We’re proud to represent our region with back-to-back J.D. Power wins as we continue to shine along with our incredible Tampa Bay community."

