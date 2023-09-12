TPA up for 'Best Large Airport' award from USAToday 10Best Reader's Choice

article

Tampa International Airport has been named a finalist for the ‘Best Large Airport’ in USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice Awards.

TPA is one of 20 airports, including international hubs like John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York and Miami International Airport (MIA), to be nominated for the award.

The public will now vote on which finalist is their favorite; voting will be open through Monday, Oct. 2, at noon.

USA Today's listing of TPA cites its many bars, restaurants, and souvenir shops scattered across its terminals, as well as its quick access to the Gulf Coast's finest vacation destinations.

To vote for TPA, click here.