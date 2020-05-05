Tampa jewelry-maker creates intricate pieces using natural stone

article

When Erika Williner couldn’t find the perfect piece of jewelry, she designed it herself.

She wanted something beautiful that also represents the natural beauty of the Tampa Bay area -- and the world.

After teaching herself the basics of jewelry-making, her mother-in-law helped her learn the delicate art of beading.

Her new craft lead to the creation of Erika Williner Designs.

“They are hand made with freshwater pearls, gemstones, crystals, anything that nature can offer," said Williner.

She now creates necklaces, earrings, bracelets, handmade clutches -- and even accessories for pets.

“It’s always been my passion, to try to help someone to be able to interpret what that person wants," Williner said. “If you wear a piece of mine you will feel you're wearing something made uniquely just for you."

For more information about Erika Williner Designs, visit erikawillinerdesigns.com.