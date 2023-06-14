Tampa judge denies convicted killer's request for communication with some family members

Melissa McNutt was convicted and now serving 30 years in prison for robbing and killing a tourist four years ago. But now, she wants to bend the rules of her plea deal.

On Wednesday morning, she called in from prison asking Tampa Judge Michael Williams for a special request.

"Good morning Your Honor, I come to you respectfully and hope that you grant me my motion to have contact with my son’s paternal grandmother and aunt," said McNutt.

However, prosecutor Scott Harmon said a deal is a deal.

"The defendant can’t accept the benefits of the bargain without accepting its burdens," argued Harmon.

Last July, McNutt pled guilty to second-degree murder. Prosecutors said on the night of September 30, 2018, McNutt lured the victim, Justin Helig, who was a stranger she picked up in Ybor City.

They said McNutt robbed, stabbed and shot him. She then drove him to Hyde Park and left him there to die.

Detectives said Helig was seen on home surveillance video, banging on doors, pleading for help. But, prosecutor said what did McNutt in was a Pandora bracelet and a bloody knife with McNutt’s DNA found at the crime scene.

As McNutt spends decades behind bars, she now wants to bend the rules on who she can talk to, but Judge Williams was not in the mood to do that.

"I read everything, and I don’t think it’s appropriate to grant the motion, so I’m going to deny your motion," ruled Williams.

There is now a codefendant in this case and McNutt is expected to be a cooperating witness for the state.