Tampa judges become Santa's helpers for children with special needs at local holiday event

Tampa judges traded in their black robes for a Santa suit and became his helpers just in time for Christmas. Every year military families and their children with special needs are treated to a day of one-on-one time with Old Saint Nick.

This year the jolly event was held at the South Tampa Fellowship Church. Diversity Action Coalition, a non-profit organization, hosted a Christmas breakfast for military families with special needs kids, however everyone was welcome.

It's the first time for Barbara Otis and her two son's Miles and Jack.

"You get to come and when you’re having a hard time, even with Santa everybody’s very patient and kind here," said Otis.

Julie Reyes, the founder of Diversity Action Coalition, said the kids look forward to it every year.

"We've seen some of these families year after year after year, and so we've watched them grow up," said Reyes.

Santa is played by Tampa Judge Nick Nazaretian and his helpers wear black robes too.

Judge Matthew Smith said the smiles and joy he sees is all worth it.

"For them just for a single solitary moment to feel like every other kid to experience Christmas and the joy of that," explained Smith.

Leann Kennedy has been bringing her son Simon since he was three years old. With his sensory issues, Santa at the mall was a struggle.

"Where it’s very chaotic and noisy and kids are pushing and shoving, not being mean, they're just being kids, but sometimes it’s a little too much for him. Here they have the lights dimmed, and it's quieter," said Kennedy.

The kids also get to make their own crafts at their own pace and no one leaves empty-handed. Each child is handed a wrapped gift before leaving, but they don't stay wrapped for long.

This year over 250 children and their families enjoyed the holiday event.