Sailor Circus annual holiday show will make return in Sarasota

The nation’s longest running youth circus, the Sailor Circus, is celebrating the holidays with seven shows December 28-31 at the Circus Arts Conservatory in Sarasota.

The show, featuring local youth ages 8-18, will have a wide range of acts, including trampoline, acrobatics, aerials, contortion, hire wire, flying trapeze, including two brand-new acts: Solo aerial pole and Cyr wheel.

The performances will draw inspiration from holiday classics such as "A Christmas Story," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "Home Alone," "Polar Express," "Elf" and "The Nutcracker."

To learn more, visit circusarts.org