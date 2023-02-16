Tampa jury finds Timmy Keene guilty of killing mother, trying to kill brother

It took a Tampa jury two hours Thursday to find defendant Timmy Keene guilty of killing his mother Mary Keene and attempting to kill his brother, Raymond Keene.

Earlier Thursday, prosecutor John Terry told the jury during closing arguments the motive for murder was money.

Left to right: Timmy Keene, Mary Keene, Raymond Keene

"It’s all about money. He was angry because he was going to be cut out," said Terry.

Timmy Keene trial: Murder suspect told investigators 'stuff happens' after allegedly killing mother

They say Keene was angry at his mother because she was leaving him out of her will – something Keene himself told detectives during a recorded police interview after the shootings two years ago.

"It lit the fuse," Keene is heard saying on the recording, which prosecutors played for the jury during the trial.

During Thursday’s closing argument, Terry told the jury that Timmy Keene blamed his brother, Raymond Keene, for causing all the family problems.

Raymond Keene testifies about the day Timmy killed their mother

"He was not getting along with his mother. He was not getting along with his brother. So, he decided, that’s it. He went and grabbed his gun and thought to himself, ‘I’m going to kill them,'" argued Terry.

On Tuesday, Raymond Keene testified that on December 2, 2020, he saw his brother Timmy fighting with their mother and then knocking her to the ground.

Raymond said he tried to help their mother up and saw Timmy leave and return with a gun. Raymond said he ran for his life.

"I was being shot at. I was terrified. Horrified. And I was struggling to get through what I just experienced," testified Raymond Keene.

When investigators arrived they found Mary Keene dead inside her home. Her body was next to a recliner in the living room.

However, Hillsborough County public defender Elizabeth Beardsley said Raymond Keene's memory is fuzzy, at best, and that his story about Timmy pushing their mother to the ground doesn't match the evidence.

"At her age, there would be bruises and contusions on her back where Ray claims that she fell. Those aren’t there," she argued.

But none of that seemed to matter to the jury. After a short deliberation they made up their minds. They found Keene guilty of first-degree premeditated murder in his mother’s death, and guilty of attempted murder for trying to kill his brother.

Keene showed no visible reaction during the verdict. He will be sentenced on March 30.