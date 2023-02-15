Timmy Keene trial: Murder suspect told investigators 'stuff happens' after allegedly killing mother

"Stuff happens." Prosecutors say that’s how murder defendant Timmy Keene explained the killing of his mother, Mary Keene, two years ago.

Jurors heard it from Keene, himself, in a 13-minute confession played on the second day of Keene’s trial. He's charged with the murder of his mother and attempted murder of his brother, Raymond, two years ago.

On the recording, Keene told investigators, "What happened is she’s dead, and my brother knows I was trying to get him, too."

He also blamed his brother for all the family problems. Keene said once Raymond moved into his mother's home, he became the favorite son, and that Raymond often picked fights with him.

DEC. 2020: Hillsborough deputies search for man accused of killing 80-year-old Tampa woman

"I have a brother. He likes to fight," Keene said. "Mom, she’ll call the cops if I’m winning, but if he’s winning, she won’t call the cops. She’s taking his side."

But the tipping point – and motive for the alleged murder – may have been when Timmy Keene’s mother wrote him out of her will.

Timmy Keene listens to a recording of his interview with investigators after allegedly killing his mother in 2023.

"It was the deeds to the house, and she was saying that I ain’t getting none of it. He’s getting it all, even the house," Keene told investigators.

As the police interview wrapped up, Keene told detectives he expected to get life in prison or the death penalty for what he did.

After hearing the tape, the jury was shown photos of the crime scene, including bullet holes in the front door, through which Raymond barely escaped. Investigators told them they found Mary Keene's body next to a recliner in the living room.

Crime scene photo of bullet holes in door of Timmy Keene's mother's home

Then the two brothers alto came face to face in the courtroom. Raymond Keene testified that in December 2020, he heard Timmy arguing with their mother. He said he witnessed Timmy push their mother to the floor.

Raymond Keene said he tried to intervene and help her up, but Timmy left and came back with a gun.

PREVIOUS: No bond for Tampa man accused of murdering his mother

"All I could think of was getting out of the house. All I could hear is shots being fired," he said.

Closing arguments are expected Thursday followed by jury deliberations.