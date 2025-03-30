Tampa man accused of hitting child in the head with belt buckle: HCSO

The Brief A Tampa man is accused of hitting a child in the head with a belt buckle, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Oscar Alvarenga, 44, was taken into custody after the child in his care required medical attention.



A Tampa man has been charged with child abuse after he allegedly hit a child in the head with a belt buckle several times.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Oscar Alvarenga, 44, was taken into custody after the child in his care required medical attention.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Chad Chronister emphasized the need to protect children in our communities.

"Every child deserves a loving and safe place to call home, and this man's actions are reprehensible," said Chronister. "We are committed to protecting our most vulnerable residents and holding those who harm children accountable."

An investigation is ongoing.

