Dump truck crash spills rock on I-75, shutting it down temporarily: FHP
LUTZ, Fla. - A man driving a dump truck loaded with rock crashed, shutting down the southbound lanes of I-75 temporarily, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
The 51-year-old Riverview man was heading south on I-75 just north of SR-56 when FHP says the driver lost control and overturned.
The Riverview man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
FHP says that I-75 is now clear and traffic is moving normally.
What we don't know:
No other information was provided by FHP.
