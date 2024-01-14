Tampa man arrested for DUI manslaughter after 4-vehicle crash kills 19-year-old motorcyclist: FHP

article

A Valrico man died after a crash on US-301 on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, 35-year-old Caleb Lee Green was driving a Jeep Gladiator west on Bloomingdale Avenue, approaching US-301 around 10:14 p.m. Officials say a 19-year-old Valrico man was riding a Yamaha motorcycle south on US-301, approaching Bloomingdale Avenue.

Two SUVs, a Nissan Pathfinder being driven by a 58-year-old Riverview man and a Honda CR-V being driven by a 39-year-old Riverview man were also headed south on US-301, according to troopers.

Authorities say the motorcycle, Nissan and Honda all entered the intersection under a green light as Green ran a red light and hit the motorcyclist. The impact caused the motorcycle and Nissan to collide, according to officials.

Troopers say the Jeep that Green was driving continued its momentum and hit the Nissan and Honda.

The motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash, according to FHP.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the other two drivers and the two adult passengers in the Nissan suffered minor injuries.

Authorities say Green was impaired and arrested by troopers for DUI manslaughter.