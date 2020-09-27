Tampa man dies in head-on crash with tractor-trailer

A 27-year-old man from Tampa died Saturday night after colliding head-on with a tractor-trailer in Sumter County.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. at SR 471 near SR 50.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 27-year-old was traveling northbound on SR-471, south of SR-50 as the tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on SR-471, south of SR-50. Troopers said when the man tried to pass another vehicle, he entered the southbound lane and collided head-on with the tractor-trailer.

The man’s SUV was propelled to the east shoulder and overturned onto its left side, according to FHP. The tractor-trailer came to a rest along the roadway shoulder.

The 27-year-old died at the scene.