FHP: Tampa pedestrian dies after trying to cross highway

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 34-year-old Tampa man was hit by a car while trying to cross Dale Mabry Highway on Tuesday night.

Around 10 p.m., troopers say a 17-year-old from Lutz was driving his Nissan 370Z in the inside lane of Dale Mabry Highway headed south.

According to officials, the teen was near Carrollwood Place Circle when the 34-year-old man tried to cross the highway. Troopers say he walked into the path of the Nissan.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital which is where he died, according to officials.

FHP says the 17-year-old driver was not injured.