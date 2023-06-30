Tampa man heads to prison after fatal hit-and-run crash two years ago

A joyride in a stolen car cost an innocent driver his life and now the man responsible is headed to prison.

Miguel Usher is accused of a deadly hit-and-run crash two years ago, on the Selmon Expressway. Now, Usher decided to cut a deal with the state.

He agreed to plead guilty to five charges, including, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, grand theft, and tampering with evidence. In exchange for that guilty plea, Usher will serve eight years in prison.

In a courtroom Friday, prosecutors laid out the facts of the case. Prosecutor Christine Brown said that in the early morning hours of June 13, 2021, Usher had stolen a 2019 Toyota Tacoma from the dealership where he worked.

He was speeding on the Selmon Expressway and clipped a white BMW, while changing lanes, causing both vehicles to lose control. The driver of the BMW, Robert Diaz Junior, was killed in the collision.

Instead of stopping to help the other driver, witnesses say Usher started hiding his tracks.

"The defendant was observed by witnesses on the scene to be removing the license plate from the Toyota Tacoma, as well as additional items from the Toyota," explained Brown.

Now two years later, Usher was headed to prison, but before he was escorted out of the courtroom, the victim's family had a few choice words for Usher.

The mother of Diaz, Dorothy, addressed the defendant directly.

Dorothy Diaz said a few words to Usher in court about the impact her son's death has had on their family.

"Miguel, I want you to know what your actions did to our family. You took away my, our first son. You took away a brother, a nephew, a grandson he took all that away from us. But most of all, you took away Callie‘s daddy," said a tearful mother.

Usher never apologized for his actions or addressed the court. As part of his plea agreement, Usher will also serve 10 years of probation.

Tampa Judge Christopher Sabella also ordered him to have talks with high schoolers and college students about the lessons learned in this tragic case and how to avoid them.

Once he serves his time, Usher’s driver's license will also be permanently revoked.