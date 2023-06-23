Tampa man charged with first-degree murder after shooting victim in Cheney Park, police say

article

Tampa Police arrested and charged a suspect on Thursday after a man was shot in Cheney Park on Tuesday night.

The victim was killed on the 800 block of E. Yukon St. according to officers.

Around 6 p.m. Tampa Police Communications say they received a call about someone being shot and a suspect fleeing from the scene on a bicycle.

READ: Tampa police trying to identify murder victim as they search for suspect

When officers arrived, they say they found the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told detectives information that pointed to 60-year-old Carl Bradwell being the shooter. Detectives say that witnesses told them that Bradwell had been in an argument with the victim the day before the fatal incident.

Investigators say they confirmed witness statements and collected surveillance video that showed Bradwell leaving the park on his bike after the shooting.

READ: Bradenton police arrest 6th murder suspect after 60 rounds fired in fatal shooting, 1 still at large

"I hope the arrest of this criminal, and the fact that our community came together to aid in the investigation, provides the family with some closure as they navigate the grieving process," said Chief Lee Bercaw in a release.

Police say Bradwell was arrested and transported to Orient Road Jail on Thursday. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.