Tampa police trying to identify murder victim as they search for suspect

The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after it says a man’s body was discovered Thursday night.

Investigators say they were called to the 1300 block of E. Scott Street shortly after 9 p.m. for reports of a disturbance. That’s when police found the body of a Hispanic man in his early 40s with upper body trauma.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives do not know who the victim is and have not released any information about the suspect.

READ: ‘Operation Hot Water’: Hillsborough County deputies bust 22 unlicensed contractors in undercover sting

Anyone with information that could assist detectives with the investigation is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 813-873-8477.