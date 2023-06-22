Bradenton police arrest 6th murder suspect after 60 rounds fired in fatal shooting, 1 still at large

article

Six men have been arrested in connection with a deadly Bradenton shooting in January as police search for a seventh suspect.

According to the Bradenton Police Department, Mekhi Booker, 18, has been arrested for second-degree murder and robbery in connection with a January 23, 2023, shooting on 10th Avenue W., during which more than 60 shots were fired.

In addition to Booker, five other men including Tyreak Allen, 20, Dorian Brooks, 24, Kevion Brooks, 22, Jerome Williams, 20, and Shamar Mobley, 20, have already been taken into custody and charged with armed robbery and murder.

Police say the suspects went to the victim’s home to commit armed robbery.

According to BPD, while at the residence, the suspects opened fire, hitting three people. One of the victims, police say, was a 23-year-old man who died from his injuries a week later.

Police are still searching for 19-year-old Kobe Brooks in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, submit tips to Crime Stoppers at manateecrimestoppers.com or via the Florida Crime Stoppers app.