Florida man conducts 'ritual' with sword while holding woman captive: Police

article

A woman was assaulted and held captive in an apartment for two days, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Officials say 42-year-old John Peter Stevens became angry at the victim after she received a text message on Thursday. According to investigators, Stevens took the vicitm's phone and threw it on the ground before repeatedly hitting her with his fists.

She was forced into a bedroom, according to the police department.

Authorities say she tried to leave the bedroom while Stevens was "conducting a 'ritual' with a sword in the living room." However, police say he charged at the woman while holding the sword's tip towards her.

READ: Polk County community mourns loss of Frostproof woman stabbed to death by her son

According to law enforcement, she fell backwards onto the floor.

Investigators say while Stevens was pointing the tip of the sword at her, he said, "I'll cut you in half or cut off your head if you don't get back in the room and get away from me."

The victim was able to crawl back to the bedroom. Police say she tried to leave the room over the course of the night, but Stevens hit her on different parts of her body each time she tried to escape.

READ: Sebring mother arrested after her young kids were found walking alone down busy road: Deputies

The victim told police that she was too scared to try to leave the apartment after what happened on Thursday night. She told officials that Stevens was always there and never left her alone.

Police say the victim's injuries matched her statement.

On Saturday, authorities say the woman was able to contact a friend who eventually told police where she was.

She was able to leave the apartment and Stevens was arrested. Stevens denied any physical altercation after being read his rights but told investigators that the two never went anywhere and no one else had been to the apartment over the course of the past two days.

Stevens was charged with:

Battery

False imprisonment

Aggravated assault

Felon in possession of firearm

VOP aggravated stalking

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter