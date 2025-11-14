Tampa man accused of shooting mother's neighbor during argument: HCSO
TAMPA - A convicted felon was arrested after deputies say he shot his mother’s neighbor during an argument in Tampa.
Timeline:
On Sept. 11, deputies responded to the area in the 12800 block of Beddington Court, where a person was seriously injured from a gunshot wound, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
HCSO says the victim had been in a dispute with their neighbor when the shot was fired.
On Thursday, Jontavis Williams, 41, was arrested in Tampa on a warrant related to the shooting.
Williams, a felon previously convicted of second-degree murder, faces the following charges:
- Attempted murder in the second degree with a firearm — great bodily harm
- Shooting at within or into a building
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Aggravated battery great bodily harm or deadly weapon firearm – discharge
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
What's next:
Williams faces additional charges after being wanted by Tampa police for an October investigation involving a firearm.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.