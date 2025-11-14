Tampa man accused of shooting mother's neighbor during argument: HCSO

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

A convicted felon was arrested after deputies say he shot his mother’s neighbor during an argument in Tampa.

Timeline:

On Sept. 11, deputies responded to the area in the 12800 block of Beddington Court, where a person was seriously injured from a gunshot wound, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO says the victim had been in a dispute with their neighbor when the shot was fired.

On Thursday, Jontavis Williams, 41, was arrested in Tampa on a warrant related to the shooting.

Williams, a felon previously convicted of second-degree murder, faces the following charges:

Attempted murder in the second degree with a firearm — great bodily harm

Shooting at within or into a building

Felon in possession of a firearm

Aggravated battery great bodily harm or deadly weapon firearm – discharge

What's next:

Williams faces additional charges after being wanted by Tampa police for an October investigation involving a firearm.