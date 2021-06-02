Tampa man, who took selfie from Senate floor, pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge

article

A Tampa man pleaded guilty Wednesday to crimes related to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress as presidential electoral votes were being counted.

According to court documents, Paul Hodgkins, 38, entered the U.S. Capitol building at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Jan. 6.

Around 3 p.m., Hodgkins entered the Senate chamber, walked among the desks, and then removed eye goggles. He took a "selfie-style" photograph with his cell phone and walked down the Senate well where, a few feet away, several individuals were shouting, praying and cheering using a bullhorn. Hodgkins walked toward the individuals and remained standing with them while they continued commanding the attention of others.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., Hodgkins exited the Senate chamber and the U.S. Capitol building.

Hodgkins pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing an official proceeding, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or twice the monetary gain or loss of the offense.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 19 at 10 a.m. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

Anyone with tips on other suspects is asked call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.