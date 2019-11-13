Tampa man's childhood memories live on at Florida Ave. pizzeria

Ask any 11-year-old to name their favorite food and you're likely to hear something like mac and cheese, chicken fingers, or pizza. That’s how old Spencer Nuckolls was when his dad was first brought him to Alfonso's Pizzeria.

They came after Spencer’s football photo day. He very clearly remembers that first visit.

All he had was a cheese pizza and he was hooked.

Since then, he has brought all of his family, including his younger brothers, wife, and kids, to the pizzeria along with every friend and visitor that would be willing to go.

The family eats here about once a month now. Though his love of pizza hasn't changed over the last 40 years, his tastes have just a bit.

His favorite slice is topped with ricotta cheese, sausage, and mushrooms.

How many of us can truly say we've had one favorite place since we were 11 years old?

Alfonso's Pizzeria is located at 14942 N Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33613 and their phone number is 813-961-9856. They’re open:

Tuesday – Thursday 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday – Saturday 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday and Monday - Closed

Get more info at http://www.alfonsospizzeria.com.

They have delicious baked treats, too.