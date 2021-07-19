Tampa micro-school provides individualized learning for ESL students

A brand new micro-school is set to launch next month in Tampa.

The Service Learning Micro-school is the second of its kind in the area, based on a similar school in Clearwater serving students K-12. The one in Tampa will initially serve just elementary ages and will be located on the University Area CDC campus.

The school’s principal, Jaime Manfra, says the goal size is 15-20 students initially so everyone can get personalized attention in an intimate setting. Manfra says the classroom will be dual language and the cost is covered for most families via scholarships.

The micro-school takes an innovative approach incorporating various service-learning projects into its curriculum and giving students an opportunity to be hands-on in the community.

Interested families can attend a question and answer session on Friday, July 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. at UACDC Rec Center, Annex A. 14013 N 22nd St, Tampa, FL 33613.

The school is also hosting a free school supply and backpack giveaway on Sunday, July 25 from 3 to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit servicelearningmicroschools.org.