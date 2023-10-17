Mikese Morse back in court following mental treatment over 2018 fatal hit-and-run in Tampa

article

It’s been five years since a Tampa father was hit and killed while biking with his two sons.

The driver, Mikese Morse, was found not guilty by reason of insanity and sent to a state hospital. Now after years of treatment, Morse is back in court, asking the judge for something else, more freedom.

Morse addressed the court on Tuesday.

"This is so uncharacteristic of me and who I am as a person," explained Morse.

READ: Doctors agree: Man was insane when he ran down Tampa family, killing father of 2

He went on to say that his treatment has been successful and believes he’s earned more privileges.

"Before the situation, I have never been in legal trouble. I had never been a threat to the community. I have never been in the situation like what transpired," he said. "I’ve been in college, I’ve been competing on the international track circuit in the community doing positive things."

Pedro Aguerreberry died in the fatal hit-and-run in June 2018.

Michael Morse, Mikese’s father, also spoke out.

"My son has been compliant he hasn’t had any problems or issues of any nature," said Morse.

READ: Police: Hit-and-run suspect intentionally crashed into family, killing father

Back in the summer of 2018, Morse was accused of intentionally running over a father and his two children bike riding in Tampa.

The father, Pedro Aguerreberry, was killed, and his children survived, but their mother told the court last year, that the scars will always be there.

After hearing all sides, Tampa Judge Mark Kiser said he would allow Morse more freedom without losing sight of what’s important here.

"Obviously a horrific tragedy was not in line with your prior behavior, Mr. Morse; nonetheless, the ultimate goal is to prevent this from happening again," explained Kiser.

Morse will now get an opportunity to have more outings with his parents and be able to ride his bike and exercise outdoors on a more consistent basis.

The Aguerreberry family also asked the court to make sure Morse has no contact with them while he is out in the community; the judge granted that as well.