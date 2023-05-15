Judge overlooks medical report for Mikese Morse, causes delay in treatment

Mikese Morse was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 2018 after intentionally killing a Tampa bicyclist.

During a virtual hearing Monday morning, Morse’s parents said their son's treatment is going well. In April, his medical team sent a report to the court confirming that Morse was ready to be transferred to a residential treatment facility.

However, nothing has happened since that report was sent. Morse’s father, Michael Morse, doesn’t understand the delay.

"My son has been compliant. He met all the state requirements and now the hospital has acknowledged that he’s met their criteria, and it’s time for him to move forward," said Michael.

Hillsborough Judge Mark Kiser apologized for overlooking the report and planned to act on it soon.

Back in June of 2018, Morris was accused of killing Pedro Aguerreberry. Morse also ran over Aguerreberry's two children while the family was riding their bikes. The children survived. However, their mother, Megan, said the scars are still there for her two kids.

"For months after Pedro was killed Lucas was afraid to go outside because there were bad people out there," she explained.

During Morse's sentencing in August 2021, he showed remorse for his actions.

"I really regret not getting the help I needed before this happened. I am sincerely sorry for causing all this pain," said Morse.

Although, his parents reminded the court their son did try to get help before the tragic incident, even by showing up to a police station for his mental issues. He was Baker Acted but released without the proper treatment.

After his arrest, Morse was evaluated by court appointed doctors by the defense and the state. All doctors agreed that Morse was insane at the time of the deadly incident. Kiser accepted the medical findings and sent Morse away to a state hospital for treatment.

Now nearly two years later, the judge is expected to move Morse to a residential treatment facility. Kiser pushed the final hearing to Thursday to allow the victim's family to be present and weigh in on the issue.