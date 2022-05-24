Tampa Military wife writes children's book series to help families cope with stressful lifestyle

A Military wife and author living in Tampa wrote a series of children's books that helps Military families cope with their sometimes stressful lifestyles.

Athens Pellegrino is a mother of three young children, and she is also the author who wrote "The Military Child Chronicles."

The first book in the series, "Mission: My First PCS," was born when the Pellegrino family was preparing for a move from Alabama to Florida during the pandemic. PCS in an acronym for Permanent Change of Station.

Pellegrino wanted the transition to be as smooth as possible for her son Atticus.

"I just started putting a small little story together for him," said Pellegrino. "I told my family and friends about it, and they thought it could be beneficial to the military community."

Readers follow Atticus through the family’s move and see all the complex emotions he encountered along the way. She followed that book up with a second titled "Mission: Mistletoe."

"It’s about how [Military] families are often geographically separated from their friends and family during the holidays," said Pellegrino. "Often you have to lean in on your local community for support."

The Military Child Chronicles are available online at Amazon, Walmart, Target and Barnes and Noble.