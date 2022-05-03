Veteran-owned brewery based in Tarpon Springs supports military community

5 Branches Brewing is a veteran-owned brewery and taproom located in Tarpon Springs.

Craft beer enthusiasts Ramey Simpson and Jerry Brown launched the business in 2019. Simpson retired from the Air Force in 2021 after 24 years of service. Brown is a 27-year veteran of the Army and still currently serving.

5 Branches proudly supports the military community and gives back to many veteran charities like Patriot Paws and Ales for ALS. 5 Branches Brewing is located at 531 Athens Street in Tarpon Springs.

Advertisement

They are open every day of the week but Tuesday.