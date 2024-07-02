Tampa mother accused of killing her 4-year-old son, covering up child abuse: 'This is a heinous crime'

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A mother was arrested on Monday night after police discovered that she was responsible for the death of her 4-year-old son, according to officials.

The Tampa Police Department says officers responded to a 911 call at a home in the 8400 block of N. 15th St on Saturday just after 4:30 a.m.

The caller, 36-year-old Arayiah Hudson, said her son Joseph was unresponsive, according to TPD. She told law enforcement that Joseph started coughing and had a hard time breathing after eating a potato chip and drinking water.

Officers say they tried to save the child by providing CPR, but he died at a nearby hospital.

According to investigators, they discovered that Hudson's story may not have been true. Detectives say they found evidence that revealed a potential history of abuse.

A medical examination of Joseph's body found numerous injuries, including bruises, abrasions, and internal bleeding, according to the police department.

TPD says the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and torso based on the results of the autopsy.

Investigators say they discovered that Hudson tried to hide the abuse by claiming she was disciplining her son and used tinted makeup to cover bruises around his eyes.

"This is a heinous crime. Every child deserves to feel safe in their own home and especially with their own mother," said Chief Lee Bercaw in a press release. "The Tampa Police Department is committed to bringing justice for Joseph and ensuring the safety of all children in our community."

Hudson was arrested at her home at 7:30 p.m. on Monday and charged with murder in the first degree while engaged in aggravated child abuse, according to officers. She was taken to Orient Road Jail.

Joseph’s siblings are now with their biological fathers, who did not live at the home, according to police.

