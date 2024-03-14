Tampa mother having ‘childcare issues’ leaves baby alone in car: HCSO

Hillsborough County deputies have arrested a woman they say left her 4-month-old inside a car with the engine off.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to Spectrum, located at 4145 South Falkenburg Road in Riverview, to investigate reports of a baby locked inside a vehicle that was not running.

Detectives say Aisha Morrow, 26, had picked the infant up during her lunch break and left the baby in the car because she couldn’t find anybody to watch it.

Deputies are trying to figure out how long the baby was in the car, but they say it could have been up to six hours.

READ: Bay Area man busted in child sex sting arrested after going on the run: ‘He’s a filthy-talking rascal'

The infant was taken to Tampa General Hospital and was not injured.

Aisha Morrow mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

"This woman's actions are reprehensible, and this situation could have ended tragically. I am thankful that the witnesses alerted our deputies, resulting in the baby being rescued," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our commitment to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community remains steadfast, and we will continue to pursue justice for those who endanger the welfare of children."

Morrow was charged with one count of child neglect.

Morrow was previously arrested in 2023 by the Tampa Police Department and charged with one count of child neglect and one count of aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter