Bay Area man busted in child sex sting arrested after going on the run: ‘He’s a filthy-talking rascal'

A man Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd describes as a ‘filthy-talking rascal’ has been arrested after going on the lam following a multi-agency child sex sting.

John Adams, 61, of Dunedin, was arrested on Wednesday, a day after Judd held a press conference with several different agencies about an undercover operation that targeted predators looking to have sex with children.

During the press conference, Judd said that seven men were arrested during the 8-day operation, but law enforcement officers were unable to apprehend Adams.

Adams is accused of sending a social media message in response to an ad posted online by an undercover detective.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Adams communicated with an adult who had access to a child, and expressed his desire to pay to perform sex acts on the child. He said he was a gentleman and respectful and that he wanted to "enjoy this experience with her."

"He talked very, very filthy," Judd said. "We can’t even say those words. How bad are they? They’re worse than the words your mama used to wash your mouth out with soap for saying when you were a kid."

On Wednesday, detectives received a tip that a man matching Adams’ description was working at a home being built near Bayshore and 140th Streets in Madeira Beach.

He was arrested by deputies in Pinellas County and will be taken to the Polk County Jail.

Adams has been charged with use of a computer to solicit a guardian and use of a two-way communications device to commit a felony.

