Tampa murder suspect to remain in jail after being caught with beer while out on bond

A Tampa man out on bond – accused of shooting another man 14 times – is back in jail after being caught holding a cup of beer, which is a violation of his bond agreement.

The shooting happened last summer. Tampa police released surveillance video of the victim, Michael Steiner, walking with his suspected killer, who, at the time, was unknown.

Soon, detectives said they had identified the other man as 17-year-old Ledonate Watts, walking with Steiner on N. Klondyke Avenue in Tampa.

Steiner was shot 14 times. Watts allegedly did it for the thrill.

"Essentially, the thrill of the fight, so to speak, or the thrill of the shooting," explained prosecutor Elizabeth Muller.

After Watts' arrest, he was released on bond. But he was recently got caught with alcohol and was sent back to jail. Now he wants out again.

Muller argued he should stay in jail, reminding the judge of the nature of the alleged crime.

"There was no relationship between Mr. Watts and the alleged victim in this case, that it was truly a random shooting for basically no reason. The public would be at risk if Mr. Watts was let out," she argued.

Court documents say Steiner could be heard on video pleading for his life, asking, "Why me?"

During a virtual court hearing, his public defender argued for her client, saying the alcohol wasn't his.

"He's allegedly holding a cup and his brother should not have poured that into a cup he's holding, even if it is beer," explained Carolyn Schlemmer.

Watts’ mother, Deborah Watts, also came to her son's defense.

"He's not a threat to society," she said.

But the judge wasn't swayed. The bond remained at a high amount, which means Watts was staying put.

Advertisement

Schlemmer also requested the court appoint a doctor to evaluate Watts for competency to stand trial, which was granted.