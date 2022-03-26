Tampa neighborhood concerned after two deadly shooting in less than 24 hours

Two men were killed in separate shootings less than 24 hours apart, now people who live nearby are concerned about safety.

Tampa police say a man died Saturday morning after someone shot him outside an apartment building on North 39th Street and East Seward Street.

Witnesses told police around 11:00 am someone shot at the man and took off.

Hours before that on Friday night police responded to a shooting on Mission Court about a mile-and-a-half away from the first shooting. Police say they found an 18-year-old shot multiple times on Rio Bravo Court, just south of Mission Court. He later died at the hospital.

People who live in the area say they fear for their safety and their family members.

"They’re not allowed outside if we’re not out here. They’re not allowed outside when it gets dark. I won’t allow my son to open his windows because they’re shooting around here. How do you know something won’t fly and hit my kids?" one resident said.

Police have not identified the men killed. Detectives are asking anyone who may have information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-847-TIPS.

