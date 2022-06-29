Tampa bike shop helps those in need of transportation by refurbishing old bicycles

A Tampa bike shop is helping everyone get around regardless of whether or not they can afford a bicycle.

They do it by taking bikes that would otherwise become trash, and turn it into something someone new can treasure.

Well Built Bikes has been refurbishing bikes to give to people in need of transportation ever since opening its University Mall location in 2017.

Through its Earn A Bike program, the nonprofit has given away hundreds of bikes over the years in exchange for 10 hours of sweat equity from the recipient.

To learn more, visit bikeshoptampa.com