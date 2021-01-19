Tampa officer shoots, injures man who pointed gun, officials say

article

Detectives in Tampa are investigating an officer-involved shooting in South Tampa after, they said, an officer was forced to shoot an armed man.

On Monday night, police received a report that an armed man was banging on the doors of those living at Bowery Bayside Apartments on Westshore Boulevard and "yelling in incoherently."

Police said after 11:30 p.m., the individual raised his gun toward an officer, "forcing the officer to shoot him."

The police department said officers provided first aid. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The individual is described as a 28-year-old Asian male.

The officer is a 36-year-old white man who has been with the Tampa Police Department for six years.

The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

