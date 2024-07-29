Tampa Period Pantries across Bay Area stocked with free menstrual supplies

A Tampa woman is making free menstrual products available to Bay Area residents.

"I think it's like a Free Little Library," Bree Wallace, founder of Tampa Period Pantry, said. "I think it's kind of give what you can, take what you need."

In August, Wallace built her first period pantry in the shape of a small pink house. It sits outside The Disco Dolls Studio in Seminole Heights in Tampa.

"I wanted it to be pink just because I thought it would stand out," Wallace said.

Ironically, the goal of this pantry – which is stocked with free pads and tampons 24-7 – is to help people not stand out.

"I know there's obviously a stigma around periods. People don't want to go in and ask for products. They just want to be able to go there, grab them, and leave," Wallace said.

After that first pantry opened, donations and support came pouring in. And now, less than a year later, there are 10 Tampa Period Pantries across the Bay Area.

"Honestly, I think it's grown a lot faster than I ever thought it would," Wallace said.

Wallace said she got the idea after watching her friend open period pantries in Jacksonville. She told FOX 13 she was also inspired to find a way to offer free menstrual supplies after talking to clients while working at the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund.

"They'll often say how they don't have funds for period products -- nonetheless anything else -- so it's often on the back burner," Wallace said.

According to Chicago-based market research firm, Circana, the average price for a pack of sanitary pads is $6.52, which represents a roughly 41% increase since 2019. The price of a package of tampons is $8.31, which is up over 36% since 2019.

"We think of people not having money for maybe housing, food, diapers, but not always hygiene products such as this," Wallace said.

Every week, Wallace restocks supplies in the pantries. Some of the pantries are made of metal and not all of them are pink.

"They're all getting makeovers next month," Wallace said. "They're all getting painted differently."

They might look different, but their mission remains the same: To spread the word that help is available to whoever needs free supplies.

"I thought this was something that was overlooked in our area and something needed to be done about it," Wallace said.

The plan is to open one in St. Petersburg next month. By the end of the year, she hopes to have 15 to 20 period pantries open throughout the Bay Area.

For more information on specific Tampa Period Pantry locations or details on how to donate, click here.

