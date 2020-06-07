Tampa police asking for help identifying Cricket Wireless, CVS burglary suspects

article

Tampa police are trying to identify suspects seen using a bat and other objects to force their way into the Cricket Wireless located at 2920 Busch Blvd. in Tampa during recent civil unrest.

They are also asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects caught on camera entering, causing damage to and taking various items from the CVS at 2911 E. Fowler Avenue in Tampa on May 30.

Tampa police asking for help identifying these suspects who broke into a Cricket Wireless store on May 30. (Photo credit Crimestoppers)

If anyone can help law enforcement identify any of the suspects shown, please provide the photo number and their clothing description along with their identity.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspects involved in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspects and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477, report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application. Crime Stoppers must be contacted first to be eligible for a cash reward.

Tampa police asking for help identifying these suspects who broke into a CVS store on May 30. (Photo credit Crimestoppers)

