Tampa Police rescue 17-year-old girl from human trafficking

Tampa police have rescued a teenage victim of human trafficking after they were notified of images of the 17-year-old girl posted on an online prosecution website.

According to the Tampa Police Department, they were notified on Sept. 28 by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that images of the teenage victim had been posted online.

Investigators determined that the photographs had been posted from a location in the northern section of the city.

READ: Governor Ron DeSantis to make campaign stop in Tampa on Thursday

On Wednesday, TPD SVU Detectives recovered the teen and connected her with resources, including the Tampa Police Victims Advocate. According to TPD, no arrests have been made yet, but the human trafficking investigation remains active.

"Our detectives are dedicated to protecting our community and ensuring justice is served for victims of human trafficking," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "We are also committed to connecting victims with local organizations such as Miniserio Mujeres Restaurdas por Dios, a recent recipient of TPD C.A.R.E.S. funding, to provide assistance to survivors of human trafficking."